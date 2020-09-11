Daly reveals bladder cancer diagnosis, seeks 'miracle'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Two-time major champion John Daly revealed Thursday he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer, but remains hopeful despite what could be a long battle.

The 54-year-old American, known for his outspoken manner, often outrageous behavior and wild pants designs, told The Golf Channel he had undergone surgery after what he thought was a battle with kidney stones.

"It's probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don't know. You just don't know," Daly said. "Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details.

"It doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle." Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship after making the field as the ninth alternate when Nick price dropped out because his wife was about to have a baby. He also won the 1995 British Open by winning a playoff over Italy's Costantino Rocca at St. Andrews.

Daly said he withdrew from a 50-and-over Champions tour event with kidney stones and after talking to doctors discovered he had bladder cancer.

While surgery to remove the cancer was successful, doctors told him there was a strong chance it would return.

Daly has struggled with weight and alcohol issues throughout his career. He plans to make some changes in hopes of helping his cancer fight.

"I'm cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette. I'm trying to quit smoking," Daly said.

"The doctors aren't saying it's too late. Unfortunately, it's a cancer that keeps coming back. But I'm going to listen to them, and I'm going to try and quit smoking.

"If it comes back, it comes back. Six months to a year, if it doesn't go away, I'm going to live my life. I'm going to have some fun." Daly last played a PGA Tour event at last year's Safeway Open, missing the cut. He is able to play in the British Open and PGA Championship until age 60 after winning each.

"I've lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I'm not scared to die or anything," Daly said. "It would have been nice to play the last seven or eight or 13 years of my career a little more healthy. But hey, I'm still working, I'm still living life, I'm still doing the things I need to do.

"I can accept the challenge."