Dam Construction Begins In Afghanistan's Eastern Province

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Work for construction of a dam has begun in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Thursday.

Once completed the dam in the Kalagosh area of the undeveloped mountainous province would also generate 80 megawatts of electricity for the local people, the report cited Mawlavi Abdul Latif Mansoor, acting minister for water and energy of the Taliban-run caretaker government, as saying.

War-torn and cash-strapped Afghanistan has been importing power from its neighboring countries of Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to meet domestic demands.

