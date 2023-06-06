UrduPoint.com

Dam Damage Fuels Fears For Safety Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Dam damage fuels fears for safety of Ukraine nuclear plant

Vienna, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The UN and Russia said there was no major risk to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Tuesday after damage to a major dam in occupied Ukraine caused floods, but Kyiv warned of a potential disaster.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the damage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and offered conflicting versions on the safety situation at the Moscow-occupied plant, some 150 kilometres away.

The Kakhovka dam sits on the Dnipro river, which provides cooling water for the plant.

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was "aware" of the reports of damage at the Kakhovka plant.

"IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant are closely monitoring the situation; no immediate nuclear safety risk at plant," it said in a tweet.

The Russian-installed director of the plant, Yuri Chernichuk, echoed the UN agency.

"At the moment, there is no security threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Chernichuk said in a Telegram statement.

"The water level in the cooling pond has not changed," he said, adding that the "situation was controlled by personnel."

