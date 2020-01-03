Damascus condemns 'cowardly' US killing of Iran, Iraq commanders

Damascus, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Syrian government on Friday condemned the US killing overnight in Baghdad of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders and accused Washington of trying to fuel conflict in the middle East.

Syria is "certain that this cowardly US aggression... will only strengthen determination to follow in the path of the resistance's martyred leaders," a foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.