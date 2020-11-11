UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Holds Russia-backed Conference On Refugee Returns

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Damascus holds Russia-backed conference on refugee returns

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Syria's government kicked off a two-day Russia-backed conference in Damascus Wednesday towards facilitating the return of millions of Syrian refugees to the war-torn country, despite reservations within the international community.

Of neighbouring countries hosting the bulk of Syrian refugees, only Lebanon and Iraq sent representatives, according to organisers.

Other attendees included a Russian delegation and representatives of Syrian government allies Iran, Venezuela and China, while a United Nations representative was expected to attend as an observer.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a televised speech said "millions of Syrians want to return".

But a huge amount of "infrastructure has been destroyed after being built over decades, and terrorism continues in some areas," he said, using his blanket term for rebels and jihadists.

Assad said Western sanctions targeting the Damascus government were also "depriving the country of the simplest means for reconstruction".

Since Syria's conflict started in 2011, more than half of its pre-war population has been forced to flee their homes, including 5.

5 million who went abroad.

Neighbouring Turkey hosts the highest number of Syrian refugees, followed by Lebanon and Jordan.

Jordan did not attend the conference, while rebel backer Turkey was not invited.

The European Union said Tuesday it would also not attend, as the situation in Syria was not yet safe for returns.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Syria's priority must be "to create conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of refugees" in line with guidance from the UN refugee agency.

After a series of military victories in recent years, Assad's forces control more than 70 percent of Syria, while remaining areas are held by US-backed Kurdish forces as well as rebels and jihadists.

Russia, a main ally of the Damascus government, has for years sought to garner international support to reconstruct Syria and allow for refugee returns.

But rights groups have warned that many areas lack the necessary infrastructure or remain unsafe.

Western nations led by the United States have conditioned their help on a political settlement to the conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey China Iraq European Union Damascus United States Lebanon Venezuela From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

7 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

11 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

33 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

37 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.