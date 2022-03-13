CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for more dams to be built to boost the country's flood resilience on Sunday, acknowledging the role of climate change in flooding that has hit Australia's northeast.

However, he said that instead of focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, more needed to be done to mitigate the impacts of future floods and fires.

At least 20 people have died and thousands of buildings have been destroyed in floods that began late in February when parts of Queensland and New South Wales received a year's worth of rain in a matter of days.

"Dealing with climate change isn't just about getting emissions down, it's about resilience and adaptation," he told Nine Network television.

"You want to deal with resilience on bushfires, you have to do fuel load management," he said. "You want to deal with floods, you have to build dams."