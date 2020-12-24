Dances, concerts most popular with young Chinese

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Dances and concerts are the artistic performances which are most popular with Chinese youths, according to a survey by China Youth Daily published on Thursday.

The survey on 1,978 people aged between 18 and 35 shows that 57.7 percent of the respondents said they favor dances and 50.1 percent said they go to concerts most.The survey also reflected diversified choices among young Chinese.

Li Xuan, an undergraduate at the Renmin University of China, enjoys watching plays and musicals during her free time. "I have many friends who enjoy such performances, and we like to discuss the shows we have watched and make recommendations to each other," she said.

The pursuit of relaxation and spiritual satisfaction are among the main reasons for young Chinese people to watch more artistic performances, according to the survey.

Social media also plays an important part, said Liu Lu, a university student who enjoys Beijing Opera. "Posting my thoughts about performances I have watched on social media platforms not only records life, but is also a way to meet like-minded friends online," she said.

The increase in cultural consumption reflects the prosperity of China's cultural market and the enhancement of people's overall cultural confidence, said Wei Pengju, a cultural economics expert with the Beijing-based Central University of Finance and Economics.