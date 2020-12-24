UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dances, Concerts Most Popular With Young Chinese

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dances, concerts most popular with young Chinese

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Dances and concerts are the artistic performances which are most popular with Chinese youths, according to a survey by China Youth Daily published on Thursday.

The survey on 1,978 people aged between 18 and 35 shows that 57.7 percent of the respondents said they favor dances and 50.1 percent said they go to concerts most.The survey also reflected diversified choices among young Chinese.

Li Xuan, an undergraduate at the Renmin University of China, enjoys watching plays and musicals during her free time. "I have many friends who enjoy such performances, and we like to discuss the shows we have watched and make recommendations to each other," she said.

The pursuit of relaxation and spiritual satisfaction are among the main reasons for young Chinese people to watch more artistic performances, according to the survey.

Social media also plays an important part, said Liu Lu, a university student who enjoys Beijing Opera. "Posting my thoughts about performances I have watched on social media platforms not only records life, but is also a way to meet like-minded friends online," she said.

The increase in cultural consumption reflects the prosperity of China's cultural market and the enhancement of people's overall cultural confidence, said Wei Pengju, a cultural economics expert with the Beijing-based Central University of Finance and Economics.

Related Topics

China Social Media Student Young Beijing Market Media

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

1 minute ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

15 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.