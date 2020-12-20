UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dancing, Singing Out In Sydney As Virus Cluster Grows

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Dancing, singing out in Sydney as virus cluster grows

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Dancing, singing and chanting were banned across Sydney in a fresh round of restrictions introduced Sunday as Australian authorities raced to control a growing coronavirus outbreak in the city.

As hundreds of thousands of people on Sydney's northern beaches awoke to the first day of a snap lockdown, authorities announced another 30 coronavirus cases had been detected in the area.

That brings the Covid-19 cluster in Australia's most populous city to 68 cases since it emerged Thursday, causing alarm among health officials, who issued stay-at-home orders for several beachside suburbs.

New South Wales state -- which incorporates Sydney -- on Sunday announced bans on dancing, singing and chanting at indoor venues across the city except at small weddings and religious services.

"It is the season when we all love to be singing," state health minister Brad Hazzard said.

"But for the moment, it is probably one of the most dangerous exercises you can do, dancing and singing.

" Sydney restaurants, bars and cafes will be forced to limit patron numbers to 300 people while caps have also been placed on visits to homes.

Mask-wearing is being encouraged but has not been made compulsory.

Officials have promised to review the rules Wednesday in the hope some restrictions can be lifted before Christmas Day.

The latest outbreak has thrown Christmas plans into disarray, as many Australians who hoped to reunite with family after long separations were forced to cancel travel after new domestic border closures.

On Sunday, Victoria and South Australia became the latest states to announce Sydney residents would be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days on entry.

Australia has largely been successful in containing the virus, taking an aggressive approach centred on imposing early and often far-reaching restrictions in response to new outbreaks.

The country has recorded just over 28,100 Covid-19 cases and 908 deaths in a population of about 25 million.

Related Topics

Australia Christmas Hotel Victoria Sydney Wales Border Sunday Family All Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

8 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

9 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

9 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

9 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.