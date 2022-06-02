Danes seen voting to join EU defence policy

Copenhagen, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Denmark on Wednesday held a referendum on whether to join the EU's common defence policy 30 years after opting out, with exit polls suggesting an overwhelming majority voted in favour.

The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland and Sweden's historic applications for NATO membership, as the war in Ukraine forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policy.

Two exit polls published after polling stations closed at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) credited the "yes" side with between 66 and 69 percent of votes in the traditionally eurosceptic Scandinavian country.

Final results were expected around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT).

The defence opt-out means Copenhagen, a founding member of NATO, has not participated in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

"Everything suggests that after 30 years, Danes have today decided that we must abolish our defence opt-out and that we must work more closely with Europe", the head of the opposition Conservative Party, Soren Pape Poulsen, told cheering supporters at a rally in parliament after the exit polls were published.

"Europe is burning right now... The world has become different to say the least, and therefore we need to be fully and completely in now," he told Danish television DR.

The traditionally eurosceptic country has often said "no" to greater EU integration, most recently in 2015 when it voted against strengthening cooperation on police and security matters for fear of losing sovereignty over immigration.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had urged Danes to vote in favour of joining, as she cast her ballot in her hometown of Vaerlose, on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

"Even if Denmark is a fantastic country -- in my eyes the best country in the world -- we are still a small country, and too small to stand alone in a very, very insecure world," she said.