Danes vote in knife-edge election

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Danes voted Tuesday in a knife-edge election with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen fighting for political survival against the right and far-right in polls that could turn a moderate ex-premier into a kingmaker.

The election was triggered by the "mink crisis" that has embroiled Denmark since the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country's roughly 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.

The decision turned out to be illegal, however, and a party propping up Frederiksen's minority Social Democrats government threatened to topple it unless she called elections to regain the confidence of voters.

After a campaign dominated by climate concerns, inflation and healthcare, almost a quarter of voters were still undecided heading into election day, according to polls.

Grey skies covered the capital as voting took place with polling stations scheduled to close at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) and the first results expected around 9:30 pm.

"Climate issues and psychiatry (mental health issues), but mostly climate, are the reasons behind my vote," 46-year-old Lone Kiitgaard told AFP after casting her ballot in central Copenhagen, without disclosing who she voted for.

The latest polls gave the left-wing "red bloc", led by Frederiksen, 49.1 percent against 42.4 percent for the "blues", an informal liberal and conservative alliance, supported by three populist parties.

"This election could be really close and there is a risk that there will be a blue government after today," Frederiksen admitted after voting at a badminton centre turned polling station northwest of Copenhagen.

"There is a fairly high degree of volatility with Danish voters, about 40 percent change parties," Rune Stubager, a political science professor at Aarhus University, told AFP.