UrduPoint.com

Dangerous Australian Arsonists To Be Tracked During Bushfire Season Under New Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Dangerous Australian arsonists to be tracked during bushfire season under new laws

CANBERRA, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Convicted arsonists could be electronically tracked during the bushfire season under new proposed laws in South Australia (SA).

The legislation, which SA Attorney-General Kyam Maher detailed ahead of introducing it to Parliament, would give police the power to seek court orders compelling arsonists previously found guilty of deliberately starting a bushfire to wear tracking devices.

Police already keep watch on convicted and suspected arsonists but Maher said electronic tracking would boost surveillance of those who pose the greatest risk through the fire danger season, which officially runs from Nov. 1 through to April.

"For the first time, once these laws pass, police will be able to apply to electronically monitor those who have been convicted in the past of setting bushfires," he told reporters.

"It will be the police who make the assessment about the risk that someone who's been convicted of this offence will pose, and it will be the court that decides on the evidence presented to them whether to make this order or not.

"If they make such an order, it applies indefinitely for the fire danger season." More than 180 people were arrested for allegedly lighting bushfires across SA, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales in 2019.

As of 2017-18 SA Police were tracking more than 200 firebugs through their existing means.

Maher said the new laws would only apply to the most dangerous offenders.

"It's a handful of people each year who face these charges and are sentenced, so the numbers won't be massive but it will be targeted directly at those who pose the most risk," he said.

"An offender is at liberty, under the legislation, to apply in the future to have that order taken off them but, unless that happens, it applies for every fire danger season."

Related Topics

Fire Police Australia Parliament Victoria Wales April 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd November 2022

3 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

9 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

9 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

9 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

9 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.