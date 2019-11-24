UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daniel Maldini Continues Family Tradition At AC Milan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Daniel Maldini continues family tradition at AC Milan

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Daniel Maldini is continuing the family tradition at AC Milan as the teenage son of club legend Paolo and grandson of Cesare was called up to the senior squad for the first time for Saturday's 1-1 Serie A draw against Napoli.

The 18-year-old Maldini, however, will have to wait for his first start as he remained on the bench at the San Siro for the former seven-time Europan champions.

An attacking midfielder Maldini, who had already participated in Milan's summer tour and was on the junior team, recently extended his contract until 2024.

He is the third generation to play for the 18-time Serie A champions after his grandfather Cesare, who died in 2016, played for 12 seasons, winning four league titles and the European Cup.

Cesare also coached the team twice in 1973-1974 and 2001.

His son Paolo -- considered among the best defenders of all time -- holds the record for matches played in Serie A with 647, all for AC Milan, winning seven Scudetto and five Champions League trophies.

The 51-year-old Maldini is currently technical director of the northern Italian side, who are currently struggling 13th in the league.

Related Topics

Died Milan San 2016 Family All Best AC Milan

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

26 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

26 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

56 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.