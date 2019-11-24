Daniel Maldini continues family tradition at AC Milan

(@imziishan)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Daniel Maldini is continuing the family tradition at AC Milan as the teenage son of club legend Paolo and grandson of Cesare was called up to the senior squad for the first time for Saturday's 1-1 Serie A draw against Napoli.

The 18-year-old Maldini, however, will have to wait for his first start as he remained on the bench at the San Siro for the former seven-time Europan champions.

An attacking midfielder Maldini, who had already participated in Milan's summer tour and was on the junior team, recently extended his contract until 2024.

He is the third generation to play for the 18-time Serie A champions after his grandfather Cesare, who died in 2016, played for 12 seasons, winning four league titles and the European Cup.

Cesare also coached the team twice in 1973-1974 and 2001.

His son Paolo -- considered among the best defenders of all time -- holds the record for matches played in Serie A with 647, all for AC Milan, winning seven Scudetto and five Champions League trophies.

The 51-year-old Maldini is currently technical director of the northern Italian side, who are currently struggling 13th in the league.