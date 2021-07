Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :World champion Daniel Stahl led Simon Pettersson in a Swedish one-two in the men's discus at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

A dominant Stahl threw a best of 68.90 metres, with Pettersson taking silver with 67.39m.

Austrian Lukas Weisshaidinger claimed bronze (67.07m).