Danilo Honours Late Hero Vialli By Firing Juve Second, Inter Slip At Monza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Milan, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Danilo made sure that Juventus paid the perfect tribute to deceased former captain Gianluca Vialli by netting the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Udinese which fired the Turin giants second in Serie A.

Massimilano Allegri's team jumped one point above AC Milan and to within just four of league leaders Napoli thanks to a beautifully-constructed goal finished off by the Brazilian defender four minutes from the end at the Allianz Stadium.

Danilo extended Juve's league winning streak to eight games, a run in which they haven't conceded a goal, after Federico Chiesa controlled fellow substitute Leandro Paredes' delicate chip and then played a perfect pass across goal.

That was one of the few clear-cut chances Juve created against eighth-placed Udinese, who were missing their talisman Gerard Deulofeu and are winless in nine matches.

On Friday, Juve travel to Napoli, who on Sunday are in action at Sampdoria, where former Italy forward Vialli -- a victim of pancreatic cancer -- played most of his football and may be mourned the most.

