UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Abattoir Closed Over Coronavirus Cluster

Muhammad Irfan 54 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Danish abattoir closed over coronavirus cluster

Copenhagen, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Meat giant Danish Crown announced Saturday it had closed a large slaughterhouse in Denmark after nearly 150 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The abattoir in Ringsted, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital Copenhagen, employs nearly 900 people and slaughters tens of thousands of pigs every week.

Danish Crown said 120 employees tested positive for the virus in a first round of tests of 600 employees present.

It then retested all the negative cases and detected 22 additional infections.

"For this reason, we are closing the abattoir for at least a week to try to break the chain of transmission among employees on site," Danish Crown said in a statement.

All the employees must quarantine, said the company, one of Denmark's biggest exporters and the biggest pork product producer in Europe.

Several European slaughterhouses have been hit with the virus in recent months, particularly in Germany.

The virus cluster at Ringsted is the main active one in Denmark, where the number of cases has increased sharply in recent days.

The resurgence has forced the government to abandon plans to ease restrictions at concert halls and night clubs, and instead prepare new curbs.

Several dozen infections have been registered in Aarhus, the country's second biggest city.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that Denmark intends to make masks compulsory on public transport, even though such a measure had not even been recommended recently.

Related Topics

Europe Company Germany Denmark SITE Turkish Lira All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

5 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

5 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

5 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.