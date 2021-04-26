UrduPoint.com
Danish FA Calls For FIFA 'action' On Qatar World Cup

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Danish FA calls for FIFA 'action' on Qatar World Cup

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Danish football association (DBU) has written to FIFA calling on the global governing body to put pressure on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to improve their human rights record.

Last month Denmark, as well as Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Norway staged protests before qualifying matches for the tournament, such as wearing T-shirts with slogans against the country's treatment of workers.

"We are against the allocation of the World Cup to Qatar and are critical of the human rights situation in the country," the DBU's chief executive Jakob Jensen said in a statement with the letter attached.

"We have raised that criticism for several years with relevant parties.

"In recent weeks, we have also had meetings with fans, commercial partners and other stakeholders and therefore we are now intensifying the pressure on FIFA, as we do not believe that the desired improvements for migrant workers have been met. We want action now -- better today than tomorrow," he added.

Qatar has faced criticism for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.

Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.

