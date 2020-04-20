UrduPoint.com
Danish Football Club Offers Drive-in Viewing For Match

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Danish football club offers drive-in viewing for match

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Football fans in Denmark are banned from attending matches due to restrictions over the new coronavirus, but top division club Midtjylland has come up with a solution inspired by classic drive-in theatres.

Sporting and cultural events are one of the pleasures that Danes, like many Europeans, have had to give up as restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 have been introduced.

The Danish league is currently suspended until further notice but Midtjylland has already invited fans to enjoy matches, once they resume, from the parking lot outside the stadium.

Sitting in parked cars, fans will be able to follow the action inside on giant screens, while adhering to social distancing restrictions.

"At first, we'll have a capacity of 2,000 cars with up to five fans in each," Mads Hviid Jakobsen, spokesman for the 2018 Danish league champions, said.

The announcement has already been praised by fans.

"I'm proud of my club," said one Facebook user, while another was delighted that he "won't have to freeze next time" he attends a match.

Hviid Jakobsen expected matches, which would begin being played in empty stadiums, to resume in "the period of May 21 to May 31".

"If it turns out to be a success, we have the possibility to scale it up to 12,000 cars," he added.

