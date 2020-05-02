Danish football league aims for May 29 restart

Copenhagen, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Denmark hopes to restart its top-flight football season on May 29 with regular coronavirus tests administered to all those involved, the Danish League said Friday.

"We've always said it was crucial to finish the current season, but only if that could be done in a reasoned manner that doesn't really put the health system to the test," Claus Thomsen, head of the association which groups together Denmark's top clubs, said in a statement.

The league's resumption will be accompanied by a strict health protocol, which still requires government approval.

Matches would likely be played behind closed doors.

League leaders Midtjylland, the 2018 Danish champions, have already invited fans to watch matches on giant screens from the car park outside the stadium.

"All the participants (players, coaches and other staff) will be tested before the first matchday and continuously during the rest of the season," the statement added.

Two rounds of the regular season are still to be played. The league then splits up into championship and relegation play-offs.