Danish Patrol Kills Four Pirates In Gulf Of Guinea: Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Danish patrol kills four pirates in Gulf of Guinea: navy

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A Danish patrol in the Gulf of Guinea has killed four pirates in an exchange of fire off the coast of Nigeria, the Danish armed forces said on Thursday.

"No Danish soldiers were injured, but five pirates were shot.

Four of the pirates died. One was injured," the military said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Danish frigate Esbern Snare, which has been patrolling the area since early November, attempted to board the pirate ship.

