UrduPoint.com

Danish PM Calls General Election For November 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Danish PM calls general election for November 1

Copenhagen, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing block neck and neck in the polls against the right and far-right.

"I have today informed the queen that elections to the Folketing (parliament) will be held," the Social Democratic leader told a press conference.

In office since June 2019, Frederiksen had to call elections by June 2023, under the Danish system.

But she had faced an ultimatum from a small party propping up her minority government demanding that she call elections before parliament's first debate on October 6.

Recent polls give the "red bloc" of several left-wing parties, led by the Social Democrats, between 47 and 50 percent of the vote, compared to 49 to 50 percent for the "blue bloc," which includes the Liberal Party, the Conservative Party and three nationalist right-wing parties.

In terms of seats, neither bloc has a majority in Denmark's parliament, without the support of overseas MPs from Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Denmark June October November Democrats 2019 From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

45 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.