Danone to achieve gender parity on board

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :French food group Danone, maker of Evian water and Aptamil baby formula besides an eponymous line of yoghurts, said Monday it intends to achieve gender parity on its board of directors next year.

The firm, which announced last month it will cut up to 2,000 jobs worldwide in a bid to streamline structures, unlock growth and improve profitability, unveiled a series of changes to the board.

Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber said in a statement that he is "glad to see that our board will include 50 percent women and 71 percent independent directors starting with the Annual General Meeting in April 2021."The changes will also see outgoing chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis reappointed to the board as vice-chair.