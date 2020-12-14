UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danone To Achieve Gender Parity On Board

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Danone to achieve gender parity on board

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :French food group Danone, maker of Evian water and Aptamil baby formula besides an eponymous line of yoghurts, said Monday it intends to achieve gender parity on its board of directors next year.

The firm, which announced last month it will cut up to 2,000 jobs worldwide in a bid to streamline structures, unlock growth and improve profitability, unveiled a series of changes to the board.

Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber said in a statement that he is "glad to see that our board will include 50 percent women and 71 percent independent directors starting with the Annual General Meeting in April 2021."The changes will also see outgoing chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis reappointed to the board as vice-chair.

Related Topics

Water April Women Jobs

Recent Stories

Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail ..

2 minutes ago

PDM held a flop show, says Shibli Faraz

20 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute appoints cryptogra ..

21 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first ..

30 minutes ago

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

36 minutes ago

Malaysian ministers wear PPE in parliament, opposi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.