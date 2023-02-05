UrduPoint.com

Dar Reiterates Support For Kashmiris' Struggle For Right To Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Dar reiterates support for Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Sunday reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their UN-mandated right to self-determination.

In a tweet on the occasion of February 5th, the Kashmiri Solidarity Day, Dar said, Pakistan was committed to its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day every year with an objective to express solidarity with Kashmiris who have been fighting for their right to self-determination for last 75 years against all odds.

Seminars, conferences, rallies and other such events are organized across the country and world over to show solidarity with Kashmiris and urge upon international community to help peaceful resolution of the long-standing issue in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.



