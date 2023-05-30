Darts craze hits the bullseye in Papua New Guinea

(@FahadShabbir)

Port Moresby, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :At a smoky sports club in Papua New Guinea's rough-and-tumble capital, security guards check for weapons as players with smiles stained betel-nut red throw darts at the wall.

Around 150 Port Moresby locals have flocked to the Sports Inn to play or watch a game with origins in middle Ages England that, half a millennium later, is setting a poor Pacific island nation alight.

Dreadlocked slinger Baxter Torie of the Telpepe Snipers pumps his fist as his teammate hits the 103 points needed to beat their nearest league rivals.

Games are taking place at this and 10 other boards, with uniformed players huddling, shouting pre-throw slogans and yelling "checkout!" when they win.

"There's a lot of interest. Everyone's concentrating on playing rather than socialising, we're happy about that," said 43-year-old Torie, who runs the games committee for the capital's biggest darts association.

Darts is played across Papua New Guinea, with boards hung up in pubs or next to bus stations and market stalls.

In shanty towns, locals regularly throw darts to win bottles of Coca-Cola.

But things are serious now, said Torie.

Officials want the game to become an organised sport as it is in Europe, where darts moved from smoke-filled pubs to razzle-dazzle arena spectacles and made the world's top players household Names.

Darts in Papua New Guinea does not enjoy that support just yet, but its popularity soared after it was the first sport allowed back during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was because players could follow protocols such as social distancing, given that in the Pacific island country darts is not primarily considered an indoor sport.

The National Capital District (NCD) Darts Association had just a dozen teams last year, but it has 40 on the books this year and had to turn away more.

Some rural associations now boast 100 squads, according to NCD darts president Dr Kapua Kapua.