UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data Broker X-Mode Being Booted From Mobile Apps

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Data broker X-Mode being booted from mobile apps

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Google on Wednesday confirmed it is banning location tracking software developed by data collection firm X-Mode Social from apps on Android-powered mobile devices, which dominate the global market.

Apple is also barring X-Mode from its coveted iOS devices, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

US-based X-Mode has been the subject of recent media scrutiny for its links to the country's defense sector, particularly for selling data to government contractors involved in national security, counterterrorism and even coronavirus response.

Vice news reported last November that X-Mode was collecting the location data of people using apps intended for Muslim audiences, particularly the dating platform Muslim Mingle.

Google sent developers a warning giving them seven days to rid their apps of X-Mode software or request more time if doing so is technically complex, according to a spokesperson.

"If X-Mode is still present in the app after the timeframe, the app will be removed from Play," the Google spokesperson said, referring to the internet giant's online shop for mobile apps and digital content.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

However, according to the Journal, it also gave developers a warning that X-Mode tracking software must be removed from smartphone apps which otherwise risk being blocked.

Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems dominate the world smartphone market.

The two tech giants reported their decisions on X-Mode to a team working for US Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, whose office is investigating the sale of location data to government agencies, the Journal said.

X-Mode did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

Related Topics

Internet World Google Mobile Sale November Market Muslim Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

8 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

8 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

9 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.