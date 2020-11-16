UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Data' Issue Stops Day's Trade On Sydney Stock Exchange

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

'Data' issue stops day's trade on Sydney stock exchange

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Trading was halted on Sydney's leading ASX stock market for almost all of Monday, as operators struggled to fix unspecified "market data issues".

The problems began shortly after trade opened for the week, forcing a market pause as ASX investigated the cause.

Several hours later, the firm said equity markets "will not open for the remainder of today".

"The underlying cause of the issue has been identified," it said, adding that trading should restart on Tuesday's open.

"ASX apologises for the disruption," a spokesman earlier told AFP.

The cause of the stoppage was not immediately stated, but the outage coincided with a system update which was scheduled to go live Monday -- after almost a year of consultations and dress rehearsals.

There was no immediate suggestion of a cyberattack.

Earlier this year New Zealand's stock market was hit by what was believed to be an overseas cyberattack that disrupted trading for several days.

Related Topics

Sydney Australian Securities Exchange Market All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

11 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

12 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.