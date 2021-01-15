UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data Recovered From Crashed Indonesia Jet's Flight Recorder: Transport Safety Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Data recovered from crashed Indonesia jet's flight recorder: transport safety chief

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesian investigators have successfully recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea, they said Friday.

"(It's) all in good condition and we're now examining the data," National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.

The recorder, which includes information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, could supply critical clues as to why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before crashing into waters off the capital Jakarta on Saturday.

Related Topics

Jakarta All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

10 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

10 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.