Data Reveals South Australian Tourism Boom Following Bushfire Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Data reveals South Australian tourism boom following bushfire crisis

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Data has revealed that international tourists flocked to South Australia (SA) in the wake of the bushfire crisis.

According to the recent figures of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), SA had 8.7 percent more international visitors to the state in January than in the same month of 2019.

Hotels in Adelaide, the state's capital city, experienced a five percent revenue boost in January compared to the same month in 2019.

South Australia was one of the states hit hardest by the "black summer" bushfires in December and January, resulting in fears that the tourism industry would be crippled.

Approximately one third of Kangaroo Island, one of the state's biggest drawcards for tourists, was burnt in the fires, with much of its diverse wildlife wiped out.

Following the fires tourism operators called on the Federal government to remind the world that SA remained opened for business.

Despite the uptick in January, Tourism Industry Council SA chief executive Shaun de Bruyn said the results were "ancient history now" following the outbreak of COVID-19.

"It's great that even considering bushfires and the challenges we had back in late December and January we still had a significant uplift in international visitors to our state, and that all goes well for the medium to long term, but the short term ... there's obviously a dramatic downturn," he told news Corp Australia.

"It's one of the most challenging periods we've ever faced. Businesses are doing their best to manage their cash flow and costs and make sure they're sustainable going forward."

