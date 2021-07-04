UrduPoint.com
D'Aversa Appointed Sampdoria Coach

Milan, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Parma boss Roberto D'Aversa has been appointed coach of Sampdoria, where he briefly played 20 years ago, the Serie A side announced on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Italian left Parma after they were relegated at the end of last season and takes over from Claudio Ranieri at the Genoa club.

"Roberto D'Aversa has joined the club as the manager of the first team until June 30, 2023," Sampdoria said in a statement.

D'Aversa was reappointed Parma coach in January barely four months after being sacked, but could not stop the club finishing bottom of the league.

He had led Parma from 2016 to 2020, taking over the team in Serie C, overseeing promotion to Serie B in 2017 and Serie A a year later.

A former midfielder, D'Aversa wore the Sampdoria jersey during the 2000-2001 season, scoring two goals in 17 Serie B league appearances.

Sampdoria winners of Serie A once in 1991, finished ninth last season under Ranieri who announced his departure at the end of the campaign.

