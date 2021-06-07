UrduPoint.com
Davidovich Fokina Into Maiden Slam Quarter-final At French Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Davidovich Fokina into maiden Slam quarter-final at French Open

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina in four sets to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday.

A day after his 22nd birthday, the world number 46 triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

He will face either German sixth seed Alexander Zverev or Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

