Davis Cup Finals Delayed Until 2021 By Coronavirus - ITF

Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Davis Cup finals due to take place in Madrid at the end of November were postponed Friday until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ITF announced.

The rescheduled competition will begin the week starting November 22 next year and will comprise the 18 teams which qualified for the 2020 edition.

"This is a tough decision to have to make, but delivering an international team event on this scale while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved ultimately poses too great a risk," said ITF president David Haggerty.

