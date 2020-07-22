Davis-Santa Cruz, super-welter showdown top boxing slate

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Leo Santa Cruz fights unbeaten Gervonta Davis for two world titles and Jermell Charlo faces a super welterweight unification showdown in nine Premier Boxing Champions cards unveiled Wednesday.

The Showtime feature bouts mark the biggest collection of world title fights announced since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major boxing cards.

All of them are set to be staged without spectators at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"We're thrilled to return to live boxing with this star-studded schedule of exciting, meaningful fights," Showtime sports and Event Programming president Stephen Espinoza said.

Mexico's Santa Cruz, the World Boxing Association's super featherweight champion at 37-1-1 with 19 knockouts, will face US unbeaten Davis, 23-0 with 22 knockouts, on October 24 in a pay-per-view event.

The fight will be staged at the super-featherweight limit of 130 Pounds (59kg) for Santa Cruz's crown and the WBA regular lightweight (135-pound) belt held by Davis, a lesser title to the main WBA throne held by unbeaten Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine.

A September 26 pay-per-view double-header features WBA and International Boxing Federation super-welterweight champion Jeison Rosario (20-1-1 with 14 knockouts) of the Dominican Republic against World Boxing Council champion Jermell Charlo (33-1 with 17 knockouts) of the United States.

It's only the second fight in the division with three world titles at stake, the first for Rosario since he stopped American Julian Williams in the fifth round in January for two crowns and the first for Charlo since he stopped compatriot Tony Harrison for the title last December.

The card also sees Charlo's brother Jermall, 30-0 with 22 knockouts, defend the WBC middleweight crown against Ukraine's Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 13-2 with 10 knockouts.

The bouts begin August 1 with unbeaten US fighters Angelo Leo (19-0 with nine knockouts) and Stephen Fulton Jr. (18-0 with eight knockouts) for the vacant World Boxing Organization junior featherweight crown.

On August 15, unbeaten American David Benavidez (22-0 with 19 knockouts) defends his WBC super middleweight throne against Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1 with 22 knockouts).

The other top-level world title at stake in the bouts will be decided on December 12 when unbeaten Frenchman Nordine Oubaali (17-0 with 12 knockouts) defends his WBC bantamweight crown for the third time, this ring visit against 37-year-old Filipino star Nonito Donaire (40-6 with 26 knockouts).