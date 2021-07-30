UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dazed Australian McKeon Wins Women's Olympic 100m Freestyle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Dazed Australian McKeon wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Australian sprint star Emma McKeon blazed to the women's 100m freestyle Olympic gold medal in the second fastest time ever on Friday.

The 27-year-old set a new Olympic record of 51.96sec ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey, who timed 52.27, and fellow Australian Cate Campbell (52.52).

Only Swedish sprint star Sarah Sjostrom has ever gone faster, when she set the world record of 51.71 at the Budapest world championships in 2017. She finished sixth on Friday.

"Honestly I still can't believe i just won a gold medal," said an overwhelmed McKeon.

"I think it'll probably take a while to sink in then the emotions will really come out. I knew that I've been working hard and I was the best prepared." It was McKeon's fourth medal in Tokyo having already clinched gold and bronze in relays and came third in the 100m butterfly, matching her four-medal tally from Rio.

The 27-year-old had signalled her intent in the Wednesday heats, lowering the Olympic record, with her time in the final making her and Sjostrom the only swimmers ever to breach 52 seconds.

"I've never actually won at Olympics or worlds (gold) individually, so to see that one next to my name," added McKeon.

"I didn't even look at my time, I just went for the place because that's what Olympics is about. It's getting your hand on the wall and you want that gold medal."Haughey has been a revelation in Tokyo, with the silver medal going with the one she sensationally won behind Ariarne Titmus in the 200m final.

The title was vacant after American defending champion Simone Manuel failed to qualify for the Games at the US trials in a shock result.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong Budapest Tokyo Women 2017 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

11 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.