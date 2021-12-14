DAZN, Movistar snap up La Liga domestic broadcast rights

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :La Liga announced on Monday it had sold domestic broadcasting rights to Movistar and DAZN over the next five years for 4.95 billion Euros ($5.59b).

Under the agreement, Movistar will broadcast a total of five matches per matchday plus three full matchdays, while DAZN will broadcast five matches per matchday.

The total figure represents an increase compared to the previous cycle for similar packages, La Liga said in a statement, rising from around 980m euros per season to 990m.