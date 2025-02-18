DC inaugurates "Football Championship" in Darra Adam Khel

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram on Tuesday inaugurated "All Darra 90 Group Bike Football Championship 2025" in Darra Adam Khel area of the district.

The teams from different areas of the district are participating in the championship.

The District Sports Officer and other relevant authorities attended the opening ceremony .

Kits were distributed among the players in the opening ceremony for their encouragements.

Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that the sports played an important role in the physical and mental development of the youth besides their character building.

"Young players are our valuable asset. It is our Primary responsibility to encourage and provide them with sports facilities", he added.

