dddddddddddddbh , , , , , vcd cases rising as 17 more reported

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA,2 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) –:A further 17 people linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics contracted the coronavirus, raising the total to 276, organizers said Monday.

Tokyo 2020 contractors, Games-concerned personnel, a media member, and a volunteer were among Monday's positive cases.

There were no athlete catching the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The infected people were put into quarantine.

???????Meanwhile, Tokyo – the host city of the Olympics – reported 2,195 daily coronavirus cases on Monday, according to local health authorities.

The capital is witnessing surge in infections amid the ongoing games, which will run through Aug. 8.

Tokyo reported over 3,000 virus cases for five consecutive days until Sunday.