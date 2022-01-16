UrduPoint.com

De Bruyne Strike Stretches Man City's Premier League Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester City took another huge step towards retaining the Premier League title as one moment of inspiration from Kevin De Bruyne saw off Chelsea 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian 20 minutes from time as he curled home the only goal from outside the box to seal a 12th consecutive league win for the champions.

