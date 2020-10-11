UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De Bruyne Tips England To Shine At Euros, World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tipped England as one of the leading contenders to win Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

De Bruyne will get a close look at England on Sunday when Belgium visit Wembley for a Nations League clash.

But the Manchester City midfielder already knows plenty about the players in Gareth Southgate's squad after spending the last five years in the Premier League.

England reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and De Bruyne -- voted the Premier League's Player of the Year last season -- expects them to have an even stronger run at the next two major tournaments.

"I think they should be very excited. It is a very young team with a lot of potential and I think they should aim to win the next Euros and World Cup. I think they have that potential," De Bruyne told reporters on Saturday.

"There are always a lot of teams who want to win it, but I think the team they have, the players who play in top clubs, they should do that." Belgium are currently the world's top-ranked team and beat England twice at the 2018 World Cup, but they will be without key men Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard on Sunday.

"It is going to be a tough test but these are the tests that are necessary for us to see what is going to happen against a big team," De Bruyne said.

"With the personnel we are losing at the moment it is going to be a bit harder but we are confident that we can play a good game tomorrow." After working in the Premier League with Everton and Wigan, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez shares De Bruyne's view that they are ready to win a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

"Since 1995 I am a coach that was working in Britain, I know there has been a real development in the winning mentality," Martinez said.

"The young age groups are winning World Cups, the players are winning at a young age and that comes through to the first team and now Gareth is discovering that.

"His players are as good as anyone individually in world football and it is just a matter of time that they will get that trophy or major result in a major tournament."

Related Topics

Football World Visit Young Belgium Euro Sunday 2018 2020 Top Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

6 minutes ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

6 minutes ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

6 minutes ago

Arte, BBC, Le Monde win top French war reporting a ..

6 minutes ago

Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats Confirm Commit ..

10 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.