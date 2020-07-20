De Gea blunders put Chelsea in FA Cup final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Chelsea were gifted a place in the FA Cup final as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a series of costly blunders in the Blues' 3-1 win on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's side will face London rivals Arsenal in the final on August 1 thanks to another nightmare display in a horrendous season for De Gea.

Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount scored Chelsea's first two goals after De Gea's mistakes before Harry Maguire's own goal killed off United.