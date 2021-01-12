De Minaur, Bublik to play for Antalya Open title

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Alex de Minaur will take on Alexander Bublik in the Antalya Open final after the Australian defeated second seed David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

De Minaur, the world number 23, is bidding for a fourth career title following wins at Sydney, Atlanta and Zhuhai in 2019.

Kazakhstan's Bublik overcame Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the second semi-final in Turkey. The world number 49 is aiming for a first ATP crown after finishing runner-up at Chengdu and Newport two years ago.

