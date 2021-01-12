UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De Minaur, Bublik To Play For Antalya Open Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

De Minaur, Bublik to play for Antalya Open title

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Alex de Minaur will take on Alexander Bublik in the Antalya Open final after the Australian defeated second seed David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

De Minaur, the world number 23, is bidding for a fourth career title following wins at Sydney, Atlanta and Zhuhai in 2019.

Kazakhstan's Bublik overcame Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the second semi-final in Turkey. The world number 49 is aiming for a first ATP crown after finishing runner-up at Chengdu and Newport two years ago.

smr/ebe/mw/bsp

Related Topics

World Turkey Sydney Zhuhai Chengdu David Antalya Newport Atlanta 2019

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

17 minutes ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

41 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.