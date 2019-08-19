UrduPoint.com
De Plus Wins BinckBank Tour For First Title

Geraardsbergen, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Belgian rider Laurens De Plus clinched overall victory in the BinckBank Tour on Sunday when he was part of a small breakaway late in the seventh and final stage.

It was the 23-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider's first World Tour victory.

De Plus, who started the day third overall 12 seconds behind leader Tim Wellens, escaped with fellow Belgians Oliver Naesen, who rides for AG2R, and Greg Van Avermaet, of CCC, with 20 kilometres left in the 178.1km ride from Geraardsbergen to Leeuw-Saint-Pierre.

Naesen edged Van Avermaet and De Plus in the final sprint. Wellens, another Belgian who is with Lotto-Soudal, finished more than 30 seconds back in the pack with Swiss rider Marc Hirschi of Sunweb, who started the day in second.

The decisive stage in the week-long tour of Belgium and the Netherlands covered roads familiar from the spring classics, including the famed Mur de Grammont climb.

