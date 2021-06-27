UrduPoint.com
De Roon Back For The Dutch As Czechs Without Injured Captain Darida

Sun 27th June 2021

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Netherlands made just one change for their Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday, with Marten De Roon returning in midfield in place of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Oranje were one of the standout teams in the tournament during the group stage, coasting into the knockout phase and scoring eight goals in the process.

Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy made three changes from the side that lost 1-0 to England in their final group game.

Captain Vladimir Darida missed out after a training ground injury, and was replaced by Antonin Barak, with Pavel Kaderabek and Petr Sevcik also coming in.

Tomas Soucek took over the captain's armband for the clash at the Puskas Arena.

Starting line-ups Netherlands (3-5-2) Maarten Stekelenburg; Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (capt), Marten de Roon, Patrick van Aanholt; Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen Coach: Frank de Boer (NED) Czech Republic (4-2-3-1) Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kaderabek; Tomas Soucek (capt), Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Antonin Barak, Petr Sevcik; Patrik Schick Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy (CZE) Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

