De Silva, Mathews Help Sri Lanka Fight Back In Galle Test

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka fought back from 54-4 before lunch to 185-5 at tea on day one of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

De Silva (74 not out) and Mathews (64) put on a partnership of 131 before Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed broke the stand and umpires called tea in Galle.

Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed three wickets to rattle the hosts on a rain-hit opening day's play.

Mathews, playing his 105th Test, raised his 39th half-century in the five-day format, while de Silva completed his fifty with a six.

But, with the pair looking comfortable and de Silva starting to take on the bowlers with boundaries, Abrar got former captain Mathews caught behind.

Sri Lanka looked in trouble at lunch, which was put back by an hour after officials adjusted the length of the three sessions to make up for a rain delay of nearly 90 minutes.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick playing his 26th Test, moved from 99 to a century of wickets on his return from injury when he sent back Nishan Madushka caught behind for four in his second over.

The 23-year-old Pakistani star injured his knee at the same venue a year ago.

Rain soon arrived in Galle to interrupt play but Shaheen took another wicket when action resumed as he got Kusal Mendis out for 12.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit back with a few boundaries before Shaheen got him out for 29, caught behind attempting a glance down the leg side.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah soon joined in to get Dinesh Chandimal out for one with a quick delivery as skipper Babar Azam pulled off a tough catch at third slip.

