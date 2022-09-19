De Zerbi appointed new Brighton boss

London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Brighton appointed Roberto De Zerbi as the club's new manager on Sunday, with the Italian handed a four-year contract.

De Zerbi replaces Graham Potter, who left to take charge of Chelsea last week, with the Seagulls fourth in the Premier League.

The 43-year-old former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss agreed final contractual terms late on Sunday afternoon.

De Zerbi made his name during three years in charge of Sassuolo, where he married an attractive style of football with finishing eighth in Serie A two seasons in a row in 2020 and 2021.

He joined Shakhtar in May 2021, but his time with the Ukrainians was cut short by Russia's invasion which saw the 2021/22 season suspended.

Brighton's deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said: "We looked at a range of excellent candidates but Roberto was our number one choice from the start and the only person we spoke to.

"We feel Roberto is the ideal cultural and technical fit for Brighton and Hove Albion, and the right person to continue the club's progress and work with this outstanding group of players."Subject to the approval of a work permit, De Zerbi and his coaching staff will take charge for the first time when Brighton visit Liverpool on October 1.