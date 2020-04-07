UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Dead City': Singapore Closes Workplaces In Virus Fight

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:00 AM

'Dead city': Singapore closes workplaces in virus fight

Singapore, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Singapore's usually bustling business district was almost deserted Tuesday as most workplaces in the city-state closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus after a surge in cases.

The financial hub has won praise for using a tough regime of testing and tracing contacts of the sick to keep its outbreak largely in check, but has seen a jump in new infections in recent days.

Authorities previously resisted the kind of draconian measures seen in worse-hit countries -- but have now ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential as well as schools, and have asked people to stay home.

There were just a handful of people in a usually packed major square in the business district Tuesday morning as workplaces closed.

"It feels like a dead city, everyone is scared, they're all hiding at home," Jenny Lee, who works at an insurance brokers, told AFP.

"All the crowds have disappeared." Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged Singaporeans to "do our part to support our healthcare professionals by staying at home, and complying with the enhanced measures in place".

Schools will close from Wednesday, with the tougher restrictions set to last a month.

The city-state reported 66 more COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total so far to 1,375, including six deaths.

While these figures are low compared to many other countries, authorities nevertheless decided to take action after a rise in locally transmitted cases in the city of 5.7 million.

The government at the weekend quarantined almost 20,000 foreign migrant workers for two weeks after a growing number of infections were discovered in their dormitories.

Large numbers of foreign labourers, mostly from South Asia, work in construction in the city-state and usually live in sprawling dormitory complexes.

Globally, the virus has claimed more than 74,000 victims out of 1.34 million confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Business Hub All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

9 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.