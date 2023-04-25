UrduPoint.com

'Dead Or Alive': Iraq's Yazidis Anxiously Await IS-abducted Relatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

'Dead or alive': Iraq's Yazidis anxiously await IS-abducted relatives

Sharya, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :After paying nearly $100,000 in ransoms to free 10 family members, Khaled Taalou, a member of Iraq's Yazidi minority, is still working to free other missing relatives kidnapped by Islamic State group fighters.

Despite his efforts, five more relatives, along with thousands of other Yazidis, remain missing after being abducted by the militants.

"We are still looking. We do not lose hope," the 49-year-old said.

In August 2014, IS swept over Mount Sinjar, the Kurdish-speaking minority's historic home in northern Iraq. They massacred thousands of Yazidi men, enlisted children, and seized thousands of women to be sold as militants' "wives" or reduced to sexual slavery.

IS considered the Yazidis, who follow a non-Muslim monotheistic faith, as heretics.

UN investigators described as genocide the atrocities carried out by IS.

Nineteen members of Taalou's family were abducted, including his brother and sister, along with their spouses and children.

"We borrowed money as we could, here and there, to get them out," the journalist and writer said.

Now displaced and living in Sharya, a village in Iraqi Kurdistan, after fleeing his home in Sinjar, Taalou has managed to free 10 relatives over seven years.

Expensive releases are negotiated "via networks of traffickers in Iraq and abroad", he said.

The latest was his brother's granddaughter in February 2022, located in a Syrian camp. He has learned that along with five relatives who remain missing, two family members were killed in aerial bombardments in the fight against IS.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Minority Iraq Sharya Money February August Women Family

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

2 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.