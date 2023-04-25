(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sharya, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :After paying nearly $100,000 in ransoms to free 10 family members, Khaled Taalou, a member of Iraq's Yazidi minority, is still working to free other missing relatives kidnapped by Islamic State group fighters.

Despite his efforts, five more relatives, along with thousands of other Yazidis, remain missing after being abducted by the militants.

"We are still looking. We do not lose hope," the 49-year-old said.

In August 2014, IS swept over Mount Sinjar, the Kurdish-speaking minority's historic home in northern Iraq. They massacred thousands of Yazidi men, enlisted children, and seized thousands of women to be sold as militants' "wives" or reduced to sexual slavery.

IS considered the Yazidis, who follow a non-Muslim monotheistic faith, as heretics.

UN investigators described as genocide the atrocities carried out by IS.

Nineteen members of Taalou's family were abducted, including his brother and sister, along with their spouses and children.

"We borrowed money as we could, here and there, to get them out," the journalist and writer said.

Now displaced and living in Sharya, a village in Iraqi Kurdistan, after fleeing his home in Sinjar, Taalou has managed to free 10 relatives over seven years.

Expensive releases are negotiated "via networks of traffickers in Iraq and abroad", he said.

The latest was his brother's granddaughter in February 2022, located in a Syrian camp. He has learned that along with five relatives who remain missing, two family members were killed in aerial bombardments in the fight against IS.