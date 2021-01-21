UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dead Whale, One Of Med's Largest, Found Off Italy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Dead whale, one of Med's largest, found off Italy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The carcass of a huge whale has been recovered from the waters off southern Italy, the coastguard said Wednesday, calling it "probably one of the largest" ever found in the Mediterranean.

The dead mammal was spotted in the sea on Sunday near the popular tourist destination of Sorrento by coastguard divers who were first alerted to the presence of a smaller whale, which has since disappeared into the sea.

The coastguard said it recovered the carcass overnight Tuesday and then towed the whale from Sorrento by sea to the port of Naples, where it will be analysed by marine biologists and other experts looking for a cause of death.

Related Topics

Dead Naples Italy Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

36 minutes ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

1 hour ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

2 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

2 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.