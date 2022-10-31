Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The collapse of a suspension bridge in India's Gujarat on Sunday was one of the deadliest disasters of its kind to rock the country in years.

Here is a recap of some previous bridge collapses over the past two decades which have left at least 20 dead or missing around the world.

- 2022: At least 60 dead in Gujarat - At least 60 people are killed on Sunday after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi in Gujarat.

Local media quoted officials as saying that as many as 500 people were on the Morbi bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way.

- 2021: 26 dead in Mexico City - An elevated section of track on the Mexico City metro system collapsed in May bringing a passenger train crashing down, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

- 2018: 43 dead in Genoa - The collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa kills 43 people. The Morandi bridge, part of a key highway connecting France and Italy, gave way in torrential rain in August, sending dozens of vehicles and their passengers tumbling into the abyss.

- 2016: 26 dead in Kolkata - In March in India, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the city of Kolkata kills at least 26 people. Rescue workers pull out nearly 100 people injured under huge concrete slabs and metal.

- 2011: Catastrophes in India - In October in India at least 32 people are killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapses in northeast India, about 20 miles (30 kilometres) from the hill town of Darjeeling.

Less than a week later around 30 people are killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapses.

- 2007: Nepal and China - In August in China at least 64 workers are killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapses as they are completing its construction.

In Nepal in December at least 16 people are killed and 25 missing after a bridge crowded with religious pilgrims collapses in the west of the country. At the time of the accident nearly 400 people were said to have been on the bridge across a gorge over the Bheri River, 380 kilometres (240 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu. As many as 100 people managed to swim to safety.

- 2006: Pakistan and India - In August in Pakistan at least 40 people die as monsoon rains wash away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

In December in India at least 34 people die as a 150-year-old bridge collapses on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.

- 2003: India and Bolivia -In August in India 20 people, including 19 children, die when a bridge falls into a river near Mumbai, making a school bus and four other vehicles fall into the river.

In December in Bolivia at least 29 people die as floods wash away a road bridge as a bus is crossing it.