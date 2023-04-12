Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Deadliest First Quarter For Central Med Migrants Since 2017: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Deadliest first quarter for central Med migrants since 2017: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :January to March 2023 was the deadliest first quarter for migrants crossing the central Mediterranean since 2017, the United Nations said Wednesday, with 441 lives lost attempting to reach Europe.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said delays in state-led search and rescue (SAR) operations were a factor in several fatal incidents in the perilous crossing from north Africa.

And the IOM said the 441 known deaths in the first three months of the year was likely an undercount of the true number.

"The persisting humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable," said IOM chief Antonio Vitorino.

"With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have been normalised," he added.

"States must respond. Delays and gaps in state-led SAR are costing human lives."The IOM said delays in such rescues were a factor in at least six incidents so far this year, leading to the deaths of at least 127 people.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Europe Saudi Arabia Riyals January March 2017 From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental Reform’ of IFIs, MDBs to ad ..

7 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

37 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.