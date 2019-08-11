UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadliest Oil Tanker Blasts In Africa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Deadliest oil tanker blasts in Africa

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Here is a recap of the most deadly tanker blasts in Africa in the last decade, after dozens of people died in Tanzania on Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded after overturning.

Accidents involving petrol tankers have proved extremely deadly as locals often flock to the scene of accidents to scoop up spilt fuel.

- May 6, 2019, Niger: At least 76 people die in an explosion near the airport of the capital Niamey. Most of the victims were trying to collect fuel flowing from the overturned truck when the blast occurred.

- October 6, 2018, Democratic Republic of Congo: At least 53 people are killed when an oil tanker collides with another vehicle and catches fire on a highway west of the capital Kinshasa.

- November 17, 2016, Mozambique: At least 93 people are killed when an oil tanker carrying petrol explodes in the west of the country. Hundreds were trying to siphon off the fuel at the time.

- September 16, 2015, South Sudan: At least 203 people are killed and 150 injured as people try to recover fuel from an oil tanker following a road accident west of the capital Juba.

- May 31, 2015, Nigeria: At least 69 people burn to death in the southeast of the country after a petrol tanker loses control, rams into a busy bus station and bursts into flames.

- July 12, 2012, Nigeria: At least 104 people are killed as they try to recover fuel from a petrol tanker following an accident in the southern River State.

- July 2, 2010, DR Congo: At least 292 people are killed in a petrol tanker blast in the eastern village of Sange. Some victims were trying to recover fuel after the accident; others were watching a World Cup football match nearby.

- October 9, 2009, Nigeria: At least 70 people are killed in the southeastern Anambra state after a petrol tanker explodes and the flames engulf several other vehicles.

- January 31, 2009, Kenya: Flames engulf a crowd scooping fuel when a tanker overturns near Molo, northwest of the capital Nairobi, killing some 122 people.

Related Topics

Africa Football Accident Injured Fire Petrol World Oil Vehicles Vehicle Died Road Accident Kinshasa Nairobi Niamey Juba Tanzania Sudan Congo Kenya Mozambique Niger Nigeria Turkish Lira January May July September October November 2016 2015 2018 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

45 UK MPs urge UN Secretary Genral to take India's ..

1 hour ago

James Shera writes letter to Britis Prime Minister ..

1 hour ago

Tax collection, business registration facility mad ..

1 hour ago

Entire nation to fight for cause of Kashmiri peopl ..

1 hour ago

Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at Rawa ..

1 hour ago

Eidi disbursed among Lahore Development Authority ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.