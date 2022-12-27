UrduPoint.com

Deadliest US Winter Storms Of Recent Decades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Deadliest US winter storms of recent decades

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The winter storm that has left much of the eastern United States in a deep freeze and killed nearly 50 people is one of the deadliest in the country in the past three decades.

The nationwide toll of deaths related to the days-long storm has so far risen to 47 people across nine states, with at least 25 perishing in western New York's Erie County.

Here are some previous winter storms and cold snaps since 1993.

- 2021: A deadly cold snap - A deadly cold snap hit Canada, the US and Mexico from February 13-19, paralyzing parts of the southern and central United States and claiming more than 70 lives, media reports said.

It also left millions of Americans struggling without electricity.

Across the southern border in Mexico six people died.

- 2016: 'Snowzilla' - A blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla" blanketed the US East Coast, especially New York, from January 22-24.

It was blamed for at least 33 deaths as it slammed much of the coast.

More than 11,000 flights were canceled.

Some 27 inches (67 centimeters) of snow fell in New York's Central Park, the second-highest accumulation since records began in 1869. In Washington, Dulles International Airport was buried under 22 inches of snow in 24 hours.

- 2007: Cold snap kills 42 - A cold snap accompanied by ice and snow left 42 dead in mid-January, most of them dying in traffic accidents on slick roads in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, New York and Maine.

- 1996: 'Blizzard 1996' - A big Eastern Seaboard snowstorm from January 7-9 left dozens dead, most of them in road accidents. It was dubbed "Blizzard 1996" by the press.

It was followed days later by another storm, and then by flooding.

The blizzard caused 154 deaths, directly or indirectly, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

- 1993: 'Storm of the Century' - On March 13-14, what was dubbed the "Storm of the Century" dumped record snowfalls up and down the US East Coast, leaving 270 dead, according to the NWS.

Most of the deaths came in the states of Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, North Carolina, and even Alabama in the Deep South.

In addition, five people died in Canada, three in Cuba and five in international waters off Florida.

The latter state recorded 50 tornadoes, 30-foot waves off the coast, and four feet of snow in some areas.

Two cargo ships and their crews were lost: a Liberian-flagged ship with 32 on board off the east coast of Canada and a Honduran vessel with 16 crew members off Florida.

Many of the storm's casualties, mostly elderly, were killed by the biting cold; some suffered heart attacks while shoveling snow or clearing ice.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Century Snow Electricity Washington Canada Road Died Traffic Erie New York Florida United States Cuba Mexico January February March Border 2016 Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

2 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

2 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Mino ..

Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest

3 hours ago
 PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX' ..

PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX's Starlink program

3 hours ago
 More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoo ..

More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.